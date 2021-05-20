Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $188.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.96.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director John R. Barr acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,652.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CPMG Inc lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.9% in the first quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,169,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 60,333 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 900,730 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 81.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 181,200 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

