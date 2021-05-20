Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in AON by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in AON by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AON by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AON by 6,041.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $252.23 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $177.21 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.24. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.25%.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

