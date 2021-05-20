Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $175 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.23 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,547. The company has a market capitalization of $680.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

