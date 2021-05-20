ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Trading Up 2.5%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. Approximately 552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

