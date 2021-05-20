ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Lowered by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $1,672,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 841.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,400 shares of company stock worth $5,903,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $326.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $259.04 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.