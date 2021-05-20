Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 42 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock valued at $575,411,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $3.63 on Thursday, hitting $317.22. The company had a trading volume of 168,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,385,219. The company has a market cap of $899.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

