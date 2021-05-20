Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 3.1% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $148.18 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $152.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

