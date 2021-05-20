Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,795 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $6,685,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 924,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,345,000 after buying an additional 291,397 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period.

BND opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.57. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

