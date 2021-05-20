Annapolis Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $248.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.02 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.63 and its 200 day moving average is $241.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.