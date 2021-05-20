Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Announces Earnings Results

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.22. 23,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,345. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

