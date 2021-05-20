AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 258,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,337,642 shares.The stock last traded at $25.31 and had previously closed at $25.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AU shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.4805 dividend. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $24,905,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

