Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON AAZ opened at GBX 140.13 ($1.83) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Anglo Asian Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 102.01 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 181.80 ($2.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83.

Get Anglo Asian Mining alerts:

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.