Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON AAZ opened at GBX 140.13 ($1.83) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Anglo Asian Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 102.01 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 181.80 ($2.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83.
About Anglo Asian Mining
Read More: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.