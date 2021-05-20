Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NGLOY stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

