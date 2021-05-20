Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Down 24.5% This Week

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $263.68 million and $14.35 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.17 or 0.00011237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00027597 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.52 or 0.00988478 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,284,135 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

