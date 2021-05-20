Analyzing Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) & HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -26.81% -14.42% -12.19% HUYA 7.81% 8.80% 6.84%

58.2% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinterest and HUYA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.14 billion 32.67 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -18.10 HUYA $1.20 billion 2.96 $67.25 million $0.29 52.14

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pinterest has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pinterest and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 10 18 0 2.64 HUYA 1 4 4 0 2.33

Pinterest presently has a consensus target price of $80.36, suggesting a potential upside of 37.07%. HUYA has a consensus target price of $23.17, suggesting a potential upside of 53.22%. Given HUYA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than Pinterest.

Summary

HUYA beats Pinterest on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres. The company operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform primarily in Southeast Asia and Latin America. It also provides online advertising and marketing services. In addition, the company provides software development and Internet value added services. As of December 31, 2019, its live streaming content covered approximately 3,800 games. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

