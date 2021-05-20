Analysts Set WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT at $53.42

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRK. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get WestRock alerts:

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in WestRock by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,694,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,964,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $58.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. WestRock has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.