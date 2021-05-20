Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Price Target at C$27.90

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REAL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

TSE REAL opened at C$16.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$13.87 and a twelve month high of C$33.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$48,463.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,704,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,687,700.89. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,789.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

