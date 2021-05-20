Analysts Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target at $149.23

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.43 on Monday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 211,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

