Analysts Set CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Target Price at $18.63

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.63.

CURI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $4,178,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

