Analysts Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) PT at $102.43

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $98.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

