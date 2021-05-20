Analysts Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) PT at $69.32

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.32.

A number of analysts have commented on EAT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

EAT opened at $61.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 108.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,724 shares of company stock worth $20,223,698. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

