Analysts Set Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Target Price at $17.40

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKTS shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,948 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 400,137 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,370,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $16,974,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,006,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 390,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

AKTS traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 291,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.