Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Steven Madden (SHOO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2021 – Steven Madden had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Steven Madden had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Steven Madden had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Steven Madden had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00.

SHOO stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.63. 9,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,611. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -127.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,934. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 2,138.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,854,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $19,809,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,517,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

