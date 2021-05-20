Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.95.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

