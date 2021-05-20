Analysts Issue Forecasts for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after buying an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,608,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,703 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.