Analysts Issue Forecasts for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $22.15 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.