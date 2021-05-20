Analysts Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce $4.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.38 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $17.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,728,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,544. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $112.32 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.49. The company has a market cap of $167.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.