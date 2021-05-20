Analysts Expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will post $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.11 billion. L Brands reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year sales of $14.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.35 billion to $14.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.78 billion to $15.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in L Brands by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,705,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LB traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 254,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,579. L Brands has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -81.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

