Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.34 Billion

Posted by on May 20th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to post $22.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $23.73 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $20.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $90.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.12 billion to $95.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $93.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.06 billion to $99.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $213.94. 2,552,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.47 and its 200 day moving average is $171.05. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.