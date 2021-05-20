Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.34 Billion

Analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to post $22.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $23.73 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $20.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $90.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.12 billion to $95.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $93.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.06 billion to $99.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $213.94. 2,552,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.47 and its 200 day moving average is $171.05. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

