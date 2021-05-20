Analysts Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Brokerages expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to post sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.87 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.28. 6,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,200. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $113.38 and a 12 month high of $192.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.76 and a 200 day moving average of $161.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

