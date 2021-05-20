Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to announce $442.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $446.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $436.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $410.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.78.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.92 and a 200 day moving average of $156.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 330.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 72.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 121,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

