Analysts Anticipate Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to Post $1.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to announce $1.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Gartner reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $6.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $6.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gartner.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,654 shares of company stock valued at $22,111,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IT traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,441. Gartner has a 52-week low of $114.36 and a 52-week high of $239.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gartner (IT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.