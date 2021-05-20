Analysts Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $637.00 Million

Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post $637.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $640.30 million and the lowest is $632.80 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $583.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $49,804.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,535 shares of company stock worth $3,394,323 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $42,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.59.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

