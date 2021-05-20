Analysts Anticipate Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.

ENLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.14. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $29.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

