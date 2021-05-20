Analysts Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Astec Industries posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.02. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $14,268,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $13,713,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,255 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $14,784,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $11,314,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

