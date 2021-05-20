Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMRX. Barclays boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

