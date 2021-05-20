AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Sells $712,668.96 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $90.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $94.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,321,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,805,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $19,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

