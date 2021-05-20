Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Mark N. Tompkins Sells 7,395 Shares of Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 7,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $16,416.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $91,921.22.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMST traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. 239,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,331. Amesite Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.
About Amesite
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
