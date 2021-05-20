Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Mark N. Tompkins Sells 7,395 Shares of Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 7,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $16,416.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $91,921.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMST traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. 239,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,331. Amesite Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

