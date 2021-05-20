Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Lowered to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Americas Silver from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $5.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Americas Silver currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

USAS opened at $1.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Americas Silver by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Americas Silver by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Americas Silver by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,922,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 44,517 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Americas Silver by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 28,435 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.