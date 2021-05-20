Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Shares of USAS stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $218.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mark Stevens purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.