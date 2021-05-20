American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Electric Power in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.92 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in American Electric Power by 250.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 532,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

