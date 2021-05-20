Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

AMTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.33 million, a P/E ratio of 378.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Miguel Palacios bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

