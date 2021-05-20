Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMTB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Amerant Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.79.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $863.33 million, a P/E ratio of 378.33 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $24.22.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,260,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

