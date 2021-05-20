Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Director Arun Nayar Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Amcor by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

