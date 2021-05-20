Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 1,498.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,326 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.