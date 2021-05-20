Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,573 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $141.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average is $126.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.