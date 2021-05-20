Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon stock opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.