Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $79.93 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $5,956,098. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

