Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 592,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 95,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.