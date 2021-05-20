Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $72.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.03.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

